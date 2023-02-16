Helen Recounts Marrying Salim Khan in 1980, Says 'It Must Have Been Tough for Salma Khan...'

When Helen tied the knot with Salim Khan, he was already married to Salma Khan, the mother of actor Arbaaz, Salim, and Salman Khan. It was a difficult situation for the family but Helen reportedly played a key role in keeping the family united by bonding well with her step-children. Now, in a recent interaction with Arbaaz Khan on the chat show The Invincibles, the Bollywood diva unfolded her life journey by speaking candidly about the ups and downs of both her professional and personal life. When asked about Salim Khan, Helen moved to tears to reveal that she never wished for the family to be separated at all.

The emotional moment came after Arbaaz Khan asked Helen about the time she first met Salim Khan. The Howrah Bridge actress recalled how Salim gave her a role and soon they became each other’s close friends. “He gave me a role. We became friends, mummy was very nice (Salma Khan),” she said. When Arbaaz highlighted that it must have been a tough phase in her life, Helen admitted that things were tougher for Salma Khan. “It must have been tough for your mom, she must have gone through a lot at that time. I think destiny brought me close to all of you and I must thank all of you,” she added.

Helen took a brief pause and almost choked up stating, “I never ever wanted a separation from the family.”

During the same interaction, Helen also revealed that she loved teaming up with Shammi Kapoor for her dance numbers. According to him, the iconic star would never turn up for rehearsals but would still manage to ace the choreography. The diva who has delivered multiple hit dance numbers feels blessed that she was able to continue her career till she turned 42.

Helen remembers how being associated with the film industry was considered taboo for women until the time when heroines took over. “They started wearing clothes that no heroine would wear,” she stated.

By the end of the teaser, Helen also pointed out the one thing that life has taught her. “All of us here have a story to tell. It could be more than mine, it could be less. Live for the now,” she concluded.

Helen and Salim Khan are the parents of Arpita Khan.

