Helena Bonham Carter Defends Johnny Depp, Says the Actor is 'Completely Vindicated'

British Actor Helena Bonham Carter, popularly known for her role as Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter series, has opened up about just what she thinks of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case. Talking to the Sunday Times, the 56-year-old actress mentioned that actor Johnny Depp, has been “completely vindicated" following his six-week defamation trial against ex-wife and American actress Amber Heard earlier this year. Bonham Carter and Depp have starred in several movies together, such as Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Dark Shadows, and Alice in Wonderland.

The actress linked cancel culture with Depp’s case and said, “When it comes to the cancel culture and Hollywood, there’s no road to redemption for someone like Kevin Spacey but there is for Johnny Depp, who notably won a U.S. libel trial over Amber Heard earlier this year.” She went on to add, “Johnny certainly went through it (cancel culture). He is completely vindicated now after the trial. I think he’s fine now. Totally fine.”

Advertisement

Bonham Carter also mentioned that in her view, Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard “got on that pendulum.” She believed it is the problem with things like the Me Too Movement. “That’s the problem with these things (the Me Too Movement) — that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it.”

Talking about the backlash the Harry Potter series author J.K. Rowling has faced in recent years, she said that the treatment the author received was horrendous.

In June 2020, J.K. Rowling was attacked when she appeared to support anti-transgender sentiments in a series of tweets. However, she did not agree that her views on feminism were transphobic.

Advertisement

Referring to Rowling's 2020 revelation that she's a domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor, the actor said, “I think she has been hounded. It's been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She's allowed her opinion, particularly if she's suffered abuse."

However, she also understood where her cast mates from the Harry Potter series were coming from when they spoke against the author. While she believes they should have let Rowling have her opinions, actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, were only protecting their own fan base and their generation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bonham Carter recently featured in Enola Holmes 2, which hit the theatres on October 27. It follows the journey of Enola Holmes (played by Millie Bobby Brown) as she takes on her first official case to find a missing girl. Bonham Carter took on the role of the Holmes matriarch, Eudoria Holmes.

Read all the Latest Movies News here