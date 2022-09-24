Hellbound 2, Money Heist Korea 2 Trailers, Squid Game Unreleased Clip Drop at Netflix Korea Tudum Event

It is raining K-dramas at Netflix’s Tudum festival. Four big projects were announced at the fan fest taking place on Saturday, two of which are sequel announcements while Netflix will double up as a platform for two interesting series.

The sequels include Hellbound 2, starring Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo and Jeong Min-park, Money Heist Korea season 2 and the popular reality show Single’s Inferno. The new shows include The Fabulous starring SHINee’s Minho and Physical: 100. If that wasn’t enough, Tudum also treated fans to a never-before-seen video from the first season of Squid Game.

Check out the first looks, teasers, and trailers dropped at Netflix’s Tudum on the Korean front below.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area season 2:

As a fresh take on the fan-favorite Spanish series, the first part of Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area captured the magic of the original while giving audiences a flavor of a heist that is uniquely Korean - from the backdrop of the series set in a world where the two Koreas are close to reunification, to the Hahoe masks that date back to the 12th century. While little is known about the second season yet, the first look reveals that there will be a few deaths involved.

Watch the Money Heist Korea season 2 first look here:

Physical: 100

Netflix Korea has yet another survival show up its sleeve. While it might not be as gory as Squid Game, Physical: 100 seems to be interesting nonetheless. As per the synopsis, the series features 100 male and female contestants battling it out in this new extreme competition series to claim the honor of the best body. Who will be the last one standing? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Watch the Physical: 100 teaser here:

The Fabulous:

Starring Minho from SHINee and actress Chae Soo-bin (I Am Not A Robot, Sweet & Sour), The Fabulous follows four best friends as they chase their dreams alongside fashion’s elite while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town. Minho plays Ji Woo-min, a freelance photo editor established in his profession and known for his attractive appearance. However, he struggles with finding passion for his work. Things change when he encounters Pyo Ji-eun (played by Chae Soo-bin), a PR manager for luxury brands, and the two find themselves in a blossoming romance. Fans have been waiting for the series to drop for a while now.

Hellbound Season 2:

Topping Netflix’s global series list following its release last November, fans of dark fantasy drama and the original webtoon series will be pleased to know that Hellbound will soon return for a second season! In the meantime, here’s a sneak peek of Season 2 to make the wait more bearable.

Squid Game:

It has been a year since Squid Game became a global smash hit, and the series is still making history with record-breaking wins at the Emmy Awards. While fans wait for season 2 to drop, here’s a look at an unreleased clip from Season 1, confirming the mysterious identity of the Front Man.

