Hellbound Fame Yoo Ah In’s Label Refutes Rumours That He Was in Itaewon During Halloween Tragedy

The Halloween tragic stampede incident in Itaewon that claimed several lives and injured many is receiving worldwide attention. After the incident, several K-pop stars and idols cancelled their schedules. Amid this, it is being said that celebrities were expected to turn up at the event, which also lead to a crowd surge. There were also rumours of Hellbound actor Yoo Ah In being present at the event. Now, his agency has responded to those rumours.

A representative of the actor refuted those rumours and said that he departed the country on the same day and is currently abroad. His last public appearance was at the Love Your W event which was attended by several Korean celebrities and bands including Jessie, New Jeans and BTS’ RM and J-Hope.

Meanwhile, Producer 101 Season 2 contestant Lee Ji-han died in the Halloween crash that took place on Saturday night. His agency 935 Entertainment confirmed the news and said, “It’s true that Lee Ji Han passed away due to the accident in Itaewon on October 29. We also hoped that it wasn’t true, and we were very shocked to hear the news. The family is suffering immense grief right now, so we are being very cautious. May he rest in peace."

For the unversed, a stampede resulted in Seoul’s Itaewon neighbourhood during the Halloween celebrations, leaving 154 people dead and hundreds injured. It has been reported that Lee Ji-han (24, international age) was among those who died in the tragedy.

CNN reported that the casualties were mostly teenagers and young adults. Besides locals, at least 26 foreign nationals also died in the tragic stampede. Victims reportedly belong to numerous countries, including the United States, China, Iran, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Japan, Australia, Norway, France, Russia, Austria, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

