Hema Malini Chants Shloka, Performs Aarti of Contestant to Ward Off Evil Eye on Hunarbaaz; Watch

The Dream Girl of Bollywood Hema Malini will be welcomed in the upcoming ‘Mother’s Day’ Special episode of the talent reality show ‘Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan’. The new promos of the episode show the graceful actress joining the judges- Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. In an intriguing promo of Hunarbaaz, Hema Malini was seen reciting a prayer while doing a contestant’s aarti to ward off evil energies.

While the show is all about remarkable talents and performances, during the Mother’s Day special episode of Hunarbaaz, Hema Malini got emotional when the contestant Akash gave a special performance to pay tribute to his mother. Hema reacted by going up to the stage and performing a special gesture for Akash, and blessed him for his future.

Akash started his performance with an act showing that his mother put her gold bangles on a mortgage to get ration for their family. Post the act, he danced to Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijan while hanging on a hoop. At the end of his performance, a voiceover by him says “dekhna maa, aapke is kangan ke karje ko main apni mehnat se lautaunga (you will see maa, I will pay off the debt of your bangles with my hard work)."

Advertisement

Impressed with the act, the Baghbaan actress went on to the stage, where Akash, and his mother who had come to see his performance, touched the actor’s feet. Hema Malini said, “Main nazar utaarna chahti hu (I want to ward evil energies off him)." Hema recited a prayer while doing Akash’s aarti, and said that doing so at the time of sunset is very good.

She also applied a tika on his forehead with the ash collected from the fume, while Akash touched her feet again. “God bless," she said. Several Instagram users commented heart emojis on the video.

Advertisement

In another promo of the Mother’s Day special episode, the Dream Girl of Bollywood was seen surprising women contestants by bringing their children on the stage for a special performance.

Catch these amazing moments on ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on COLORS!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.