Hema Malini Pens Heartwarming Note On Her 42nd Wedding Anniversary With Dharmendra | Read On

Actor turned politician Hema Malini is celebrating her 42nd wedding anniversary on Monday with her actor husband Dharmendra. On this special day, Hema Malini took to her official Twitter account and dropped an unseen picture with Dharmendra. In the picture, the Bollywood couple can be seen posing together as Dharmendra puts his arm over Hema Malini’s shoulder. She also penned a heartwarming note and mentioned their children and grandchildren too.

“Our wedding anniversary today. (heart emoticons) I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well-wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed," Hema Malini wrote.

Earlier today, Dharmendra and Hema’s daughter Esha Deol also took to Instagram and sent wishes to her parents on their wedding anniversary. “Happy wedding anniversary papa & Mamma. Stay blessed ♥️ Love you," she wrote.

It was just yesterday that Dharmendra returned home after being hospitalised for suffering a muscle pull in his back. The actor was reportedly shooting for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani when he was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital following an injury. He later took to Twitter, issued a video statement and shared that he is currently recovering. The veteran actor also requested his fans to not pay heed to the rumours surrounding his health.

Meanwhile, Hema Malini also shared a tweet and thanked fans for enquiring about Dharmendra’s health update. “I would like to thank thousands of well-wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji’s health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health. God has been kind," she wrote.

