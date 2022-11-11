Hema Malini Performs Radha Ras Bhari Dance On Karthik Purnima, See Pics

Actress and BJP MP Hema Malini might have been away from the big screen for a while but that has not taken away her ability in slipping into a character with finesse. And the latest avatar that she was seen in was Lord Krishna’s lover Radha. Hema Mali, who has shone on the silver screen for more than five decades, was invited to a cultural programme at Jawahar Bagh in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. She performed a Radha Ras Bhari dance as part of the Raas Mahotsav on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and enthralled the audience.

The ‘Dreamgirl’ of Bollywood radiated elegance in heavy jewellery, makeup and ethnic attire. Her moves and facial expressions as she performed alongside another artist dressed as Lord Krishna proved that she still has the same energy that she did in her prime. She shared some photos of the event on her social media handle.

After her performance, the 74-year-old actress addressed the audience. She said that although she had previously performed Radha Ras Bhari in Brindavan, it was always her dream to perform it with the backdrop of a moon, and she just fulfilled the wish. She said that while performing, she could imagine the scenario when Radha performed the Raas in the Dwaparyuga. Hema Malini also said that she prepared the entire theme for the program. The Padma Shri awardee has also given stunning dance performances on Raas Mahatsov earlier in 2015 and 2018

Hema Malini is a trained Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer along with being an accomplished actress. She is best known for her roles in Hindi films like Sholay, Sapno Ka Saudagar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte Pe Satta and many more.

