Hema Malini Recreates Iconic Sholay Scene on Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan with Mithun Chakraborty

Hema Malini and Mithun Chakraborty recreated a scene from Sholay on the sets of Hunarbaaz.
Karan Johar requested Hema Malini to recreate her famous scene from Sholay on the sets of the reality show Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: March 03, 2022, 20:16 IST

In its mission to find and honour the most incredible talent that the nation has to offer, the jury of COLORS Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan gave contestants a golden opportunity and selected top 14 for the Grand premiere last week. As the competition intensifies this week, the contestants are all geared up to give their best performances and mark their spot among the Fantastic 12.

Celebrating a ‘mother’s special’ this week on the show, judges Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty welcome Bollywood’s ultimate Dream Girl Hema Malini, who has been an inspiration to many young artists out there.

Hema Malini, who effortlessly dazzles everyone with her enchanting aura, gave this weekend’s episode a special touch and brought in many surprises for contestants. During the shoot, Karan Johar, who happens to be a fan of ‘Sholay,’ made a special request to the veteran actor and requested her to recreate the famous scene where her character ‘Basanti’ meets Dharmendra’s ‘Veeru’ for the first time.

Hema Malini will be seen recreating her Sholay scene on the sets of Hunarbaaz in an upcoming episode.

Excited to witness the same, Mithun Chakraborty volunteered to portray Veeru’s character. To give the viewers the true essence of it, Basanti’s horse ‘Dhanno’ and her ‘Tanga’ was brought on stage. Veteran actor and judge Mithun Chakraborty played Veeru’s character. The spectacular recreation of this scene made everyone nostalgic as they remembered the good old days of this cult classic.

Hema Malini ends up getting candid on this special moment saying, “Doing this made me feel right at home and reminded me of the shooting days!" Karan thanks her and says, “Watching this felt like I was reliving my childhood!"

Catch these amazing moments on ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on COLORS!

