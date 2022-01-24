Hema Malini Shares Nostalgia-Filled Family Photo With Dharmendra, Esha and Ahana Deol

Hema Malini has shared a charming throwback picture on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. Besides the 'Dream Girl Of Bollywood', the picture also featured her husband Dharmendra and their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Sharing the nostalgia-filled frame, Hema Malini celebrated her two daughters and wrote, “Today is the celebration of the girl child. So proud to have my two daughters in my life,” along with a heart emoticon.

The photo captured the essence of Hema Malini’s adorable family and reflected the strong bond they are held together with. The monochrome picture which seemed to have been clicked in the 90s, showed Dharmendra and Hema Malini carrying Ahana and Esha on their shoulders as they all shared a jolly moment. Amusingly riding on their parent’s shoulders, the sisters looked as elegant as they look now and proved that they have inherited all the good genes of their superstar parents.

Meanwhile, for Dharmendra and Hema Malini, it seems like time had little effect on their grace as they still carry the lovable personality which makes them the heart-throbs of Indian cinema.

The picture garnered more than 12,000 likes on Instagram within hours of being posted and sent fans on a nostalgic trip. Responding to the picture, Esha Deol later tagged her parents in the comment section and wrote “Love & respect.”

Meanwhile, users in the comment section could not resist but adore the family and showed them with heart emoticons. Enchanted by the picture, one user wrote “Beautiful family, beautiful daughters,” while another wrote “Very cute picture.”

Earlier in October last year, Hema Malini had shared another heartwarming photo on her birthday with her husband Dharmendra. In the picture, Dharmendra could be seen lovingly posing for a sweet picture while resting his hand on Hema Malini’s shoulder. Through the captions, she had also thanked her fans for all their birthday wishes and said that she went through each one of them. https://www.instagram.com/p/CVe7C5qvMta/

