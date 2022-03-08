Hemangi Kavi Pays Heartwarming Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on One-month Death Anniversary

Actor Hemangi Kavi has remembered legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her one-month death anniversary. In the memory of the Bharat Ratna Lata Ji, Hemangi shared a special post on her Facebook account. Sharing a picture of the plumeria that she picked from the feet of Lata Mangeshkar as a blessing on funeral day, Himangi wrote, “It’s been a month today! These plumeria flowers were at the feet of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar! I picked them up and kept them as a blessing! Always keep with me.

The most expensive thing I have!"

Hemangi’s post has won netizens’ hearts. Many were touched by this pure gesture.

The Bharat Ratna awardee breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital in early January when she was diagnosed with mild symptoms of Covid-19 and pneumonia.

In her career spanning almost eight-decade, Lata Mangeshkar sang 25,000 songs in as many as 36 Indian languages across classical and other genres. Her demise triggered a nationwide outpouring of grief. Before the last rites, several public figures visited Mangeshkar’s residence to pay their tributes.

Speaking of Hemangi, the actor is currently working on the Marathi TV show Lek Majhi Durga, which airs on Colors Marathi. Along with her, Sushil Inamdar is also seen in the lead role. The series Lek Majhi Durga is said to be a remake of a Hindi series.

