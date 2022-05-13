Hemangi Kavi Praises Prasad Oak For His Transformation in Dharmaveer; Shares Poster

Marathi actor Himangi Kavi has the poster of Prasad Oak’s Dharmveer, which has hit the theatres today. The actor shared a snapshot of a billboard poster of Dharmveer and penned a long note. She wrote that she came across the poster on her way from Dadar via the western express highway from Mahim’s signal.

She further noted that earlier she had heard a bit about the movie on social media but had no idea how the movie was. “I thought, what about another biopic? Then a few days later, a teaser came out and Sala got depressed (in a good sense)," she added.

Further, she praised the make-up artist and the stylist of the movie for their amazing talent that transformed Prasad into a lookalike of Anand Dighe, the Shiv Sena leader on whose life the film is based. She said she could not recognise the person on the poster at first.

“Where did you get it, how did you get it, friend, Prasad Oak? Father! You are the father. And the one on whom this biopic is based is our Thane district tiger ‘Anand Dighe Saheb’. There are very few people who want to be called ‘Saheb’ from within, from the heart," she added.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Dharmaveer was launched recently, and Prasad as Sena leader Anand Chintamani Dighe has left the fans stunned with his strong punchlines.

Dharamveer Anand Chintamani Dighe was a top Shiv Sena party politician and Thane district Unit chairman. According to reports, Dighe was a formidable muscleman in Thane.

Meanwhile, Hemangi is going to play the lead in the forthcoming show Lek Mazi Durga. She is well-known for her honest on-screen performances as well as her brave off-screen character. She just tweeted a trailer for her upcoming programme Lek Mazi Durga and requested viewers to lend her their support.

