Hemangi Kavi’s Funny Reply To Troll Leaves Her Fans Amused

Actress Hemangi Kavi will soon be seen in Colors TV’s new serial Lek Majhi Durga. According to the promo released by Colors Marathi, it is evident that the serial will be based on a girl, who strives hard to win her father’s love. Viewers are waiting for this show, which goes on air from February 15.

Colors Marathi recently uploaded a promo of the serial. It is seen in the promo that Durga is not loved by her father though she is loved by her mother. Audiences will get to know what happens in her life next on February 15.

Advertisement

Hemangi, who has made a name for herself in both Marathi films and television industry, is quite active on social media. She has a good following on Instagram. Recently, during a live chat session on the launch of her new show Lek Majhi Durga she silenced a troll with an amusing reply.

During the Facebook live, Hemangi was asked by a user that when will Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla end. The user said that he is getting very bored watching the series. Hemangi chose to reply to him sportingly. She said that since he has a remote, it is his decision whether he wants to change the channel or wait till February 14. Others applauded the choice of words made by Hemangi.

Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla is a popular serial on Zee Marathi and there are speculations that the show will be taken off air soon.

After the Om Sweeti reunion in Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla, viewers were guessing that the serial had come to an end. The serial was criticised for showing Sweeti being married to Mohit. However, with a pleasant surprise to the audience, the Om-Sweeti reunion came as a surprising twist for the audiences. This led to people making the guess that the series has finally come to an end. Now, with this comment by Hemangi, all the guesses have been put to an end.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.