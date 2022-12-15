Henry Cavill's The Witcher Season 3 To Release In Second Half of 2023? Know Here

British actor Henry Cavill is returning one last time to reprise his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season three. Between the anime prequel, and several spinoffs currently in production, the world created by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski is coming back on Netflix in 2023. While the official date is yet to be announced, the fans of the show can expect its return in the second half of the year. If that was not a piece of news exciting enough, the streaming giant has also confirmed that Geralt of Rivia will return for season four although there will be a noticeable casting change. Here’s where and when can you watch The Witcher:

When To Watch:

While the first two seasons had a two-year gap in between, it was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The production for season three, however, began in April this year and can be expected to make a return in June next year.

Where To Watch:

The show, like its previous two seasons, will be available to stream on Netflix upon its release. The subscription to Netflix is available with four plans in India.

Meanwhile, Netflix also confirmed last month that Australian actor Liam Hemsworth will take on the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season four. The Man of Steel star also shared his departure on his Instagram handle. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season four," he wrote and added, “In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

The synopsis of the show as described by Netflix reads, “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts." The Witcher is based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel series of the same name.

