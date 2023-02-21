Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty And Paresh Rawal Kick Start Shoot for The Film? Here’s All We Know

After much speculation and a lot of wait, the much-awaited Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer comedy franchises Hera Pheri’s third instalment has reportedly gone on the floors. Previously, Akshay Kumar had announced that he is backing off from the franchise due to script issues, which saw a huge outrage from fans on social media as they wished to see their Khiladi back as Raju once again. A fortnight after Akshay announced his exit from the film. Later, several reports suggested tat the Khiladi could be back as Raju in Hera Pheri 3 as producer, Firoz Nadiadwala has reinitiated conversations with the actor on public demand.

A week back, reports suggested that the OG Hera Pheri trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal met at Empire Studios in Mumbai to discuss the future of this franchise. This piqued fans’ excitement for the film and now, finally the shoot for the film has finally started. PinkVilla reported that the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have started shooting for Hera Pheri 3 today in Mumbai.

“The original Hera Pheri gang reunites to take this cult franchise forward. While ample meetings about the script have happened over the last few months, the team is now confident that Hera Pheri 3 will do complete justice to all the hype and anticipation around the part 3 of Hera Pheri. Right from producer, Firoz Nadiadwala to the actors – Akshay, Paresh and Suniel are all excited with positivity to return on the set as Raju, Shyam and Baburao," revealed a source close to the development.

It seems life is coming full circle for Hera Pheri franchise as interestingly, the first Hera Pheri also went on floors at Empire Studios in Mumbai back in 1999. Apart from the original Hera Pheri trio, Hera Pheri 3 will have several acclaimed actors in the comic space and more details on the entire extended ensemble of India’s biggest comic franchise will be unveiled in the coming few days. The director name is still not known.

Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam and Paresh Rawal as Baburao are among the most iconic characters of Indian Cinema and over the last 17 years, Hera Pheri has become a cult among the audience. Fans are super excited to witness this magical comedy-drama return to the big screen!

