Hera Pheri 3: Firoz Nadiadwala To Join Hands With Anand Pandit For The Film?

It is no secret that plans for Hera Pheri 3 are already underway and if recent reports are to be believed, Firoz Nadiadwala is in touch with producer Anand Pandit for the third part of the superhit movie. As reported by Pinkvilla, Firoz Nadiadwala, who owns the franchise, is already in talks with Anand Pandit and if everything goes well, the two might finish the paperwork by October this year. Not just this, but the source cited by the entertainment portal claims that the two are also discussing Welcome 3.

“Firoz Nadiadwala is in conversation with producer Anand Pandit for Hera Pheri 3. The two have been discussing all the possible permutations and combinations to bring the 3 idiots – Raju, Shyam and Baburao – back together, however, the things are not there on the paper yet. Probably in the next month or so, everything by god’s grace will be clear," the source claims. However, there is no official announcement so far.

Firoz Nadiadwala confirmed Hera Pheri 3 with the original cast - Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suneil Shetty in June this year. He also revealed that the work on the script is underway. “You’ll get to see it very soon with the same star cast – Akshay ji, Paresh bhai and Suniel ji. The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism etc," he told Bollywood Hungama.

For the unversed, Hera Pheri was released in 2000 and was helmed by Priyadarshan whereas the sequel of the film was released in 2006. It was directed by Neeraj Vora. In 2020, the reports of Raaj Shaandilyaa being approached to direct Hera Pheri 3 also made headlines. However, Firoz Nadiadwala later clarified, “That’s not true."

