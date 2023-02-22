The iconic trio of Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya are back as they have finally gone on the floors for the much-awaited sequel. After Firoz Nadiadwala confirmed that the star cast will remain the same amid rumours of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar, news of Farhad Samji coming on board as the director spread like wildfire on Tuesday. And now we have a viral pic from the sets which feature Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the same frame.

On Wednesday, a fan page tweeted a picture that showed Akshay Kumar standing in a quirky floral shirt and red pants, Paresh Rawal in a dhoti and white kurta and Suniel Shetty donning a solid green coloured shirt and black trousers. The actors posed with the rest of the team as they all seemed excited to take the anticipated project to the next level. The caption of the viral picture read, “Here comes the most awaited pic in India today. The OG trio of Raju, Shyaam and Babu Bhaiya are back. #HeraPheri3"

Needless to say, the picture left fans excited as they expressed themselves under the thread. One of the fans wrote, “Beautiful beautiful character.. I have missed @SirPareshRawal so much after this.. but the plot should be absolutely new and not very similar to the old Hera Pheris… Otherwise, it will not be as interesting…This time it would be interesting to see him in a new avatar.." Another one tweeted, “Omg goosebump @akshaykumar sir in raju get up #HeraPheri3". Someone else said, “Mein ye dekh ke pagal ho ja raha hu ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️❤️♥️♥️♥️❤️♥️♥️♥️❤️ khushi se!" A fan also stated, “Wow wow wow #HeraPheri3 gonna shatter all the existing box office records “.

Meanwhile, according to a source close to Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming Hera Pheri film will not be called Hera Pheri 3, despite it being the third film in the installment. The source revealed, “Although it’s Hera Pheri’s third part, it won’t be called Hera Pheri 3. Instead, the makers have decided to name the film Hera Pheri 4. The makers feel it justifies the story and viewers will understand the reason behind it once they see the film. Hera Pheri 4 hasn’t gone on the floors yet. Yesterday, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal shot for a promo, announcing that the third part of the blockbuster comedy franchise is officially on and that it’s going on floors soon. The filming will begin later on, in a month or two."

