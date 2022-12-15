Hera Pheri 3 Producer Firoz Nadiadwala Having Meetings With Both Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan: Report

The making of Hera Pheri 3 has been making the headlines for quite some time now. From the film’s script to Akshay Kumar backing out and Kartik Aaryan’s entry - there’s been too much that’s speculated. Meanwhile, there’s also been the possibility of Akshay’s entry back into the franchise. Now, an exciting update on Akshay’s return to the much loved film franchise has come up.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, producer Firoz Nadiadwala has locked in two scripts of ‘Hera Pheri 3’, and Firoz is having meetings with Akshay and Kartik both at regular intervals.

The report added that Firoz and Akshay have opened the channel of communication again but it’s not as simple. Although, he’s done the paperwork with Kartik who’s keen on doing the project. He thinks he can do justice to the franchise. But, the report also suggests that Firoz Nadiadwala has locked two scripts - one with Akshay and one without Akshay. The producer is having meetings with Akshay and Kartik both at regular intervals.

The script with Akshay’s character Raju will take off from where ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ ended. Meanwhile, the other script is about a tale of two Rajus. The director for the franchise is not yet locked but as per reports, Anees Bazmee was approached to direct the film though.

The report comes a week after rumours about Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar’s possibility of sharing screen space in Hera Pheri 3 started doing rounds. However, an official confirmation of the news is still awaited. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who has been approached to direct Hera Pheri 3, in a recent interaction with ETimes, refrained from spilling out any details about the cast of the film. The director added that he is still unaware of plans to cast Kartik and Akshay.

The makers are currently working out scheduling the dates with the director to decide when the movie will go on the floors. “I have been approached to direct Hera Pheri 3. We are working out my dates. The producers haven’t told me about Kartik or Akshay. They told me that they want me to direct the film. So, I asked them how we work out the dates." Previously, Bazmee has helmed two films Welcome and Welcome Back for the producers. Apart from Hera Pheri 3, Welcome 3 is also in the pipeline for Bazmee. It seems that Kartik Aaryan is yet to give a green signal for the project. According to the portal, he is waiting for the final script to take his call.

