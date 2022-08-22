Hera Pheri Producer AG Nadiadwala Passes Away, Ajay Devgn Pays Tribute: 'My Father and He Were Associates'

Hera Pheri and Welcome producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala, popularly known in the industry as AG Nadiadwala, passed away on August 22. He was 91 years old and reportedly died due to cardiac arrest. Following his demise, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and paid his respects.

The actor recalled that his father, Veeru Devgan and AG Nadiawala were close associates who worked in the ‘golden era’ of Bollywood. “Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. 🕉 Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family," he tweeted.

Advertisement

According to Bollywood Hungama, AG Nadiadwala suffered cardiac arrest while he was being treated at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala, who is also his son, informed the media that the ace producer passed away at 1:40 am.

A G Nadiadwala has reportedly been in the industry since 1953. For almost seven decades, he has backed several popular projects such as Pradeep Kumar and Dara Singh starrer Mahabharat (1965).

He is also the man behind Priyadarshan’s now-iconic film Hera Pheri. The film starred Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty, and continues to rank as one of the best comedy films in recent decades.

He went on to collaborate with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in Welcome, which was released in 2007. He also backed the 2002 comedy Awara Paagal Deewana.

In a 2015 interview, via Bollywood Hungama, the producer opened up about planning the budgets for his films. “While keeping film aesthetics and requirements in mind, we make our budget according to the movie and not the other way round. We first understand the dynamics of the story and screenplay before we put down our expenses. Even if we end up spending a little more, we ensure that the money spent should be visible in terms of both, sensibility and quality," he said at the time.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here