Hera Pheri To Dostana, Why Their Sequels Are Taking Too Long

Bollywood filmmakers never pass up any opportunity to make a sequel to their blockbusters. Some of them work at the box office, while others turn out to be a disaster. From Akshay Kumar leaving the iconic Hera Pheri 3 franchise to Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 taking a decade to make, here’s a list of some long-awaited Bollywood sequels that are making fans crazy.

You must have read many headlines about the upcoming sequel to the Hera Pheri franchise. Akshay was not satisfied with the script and opted out of the film. According to reports, Akshay’s character will not appear in the third instalment. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, will be introduced as a new character in Hera Pheri 3.

Anees Bazmee is directing the film titled No Entry Mein Entry. Salman Khan starred in the first instalment but may not appear in the sequel. According to sources, “No Entry is a franchise owned by producer Boney Kapoor." Salman cannot do the sequel without Boney’s legal permission. Boney has told his friends that he would gladly give Salman the sequel rights. However, Salman has not inquired. So technically, “No Entry Part 2 does not exist."

Hrithik Roshan’s superhero persona as Krrish was well received. After the release of Krrish 3 in November 2013, director Rakesh Roshan promised a fourth instalment, which is still in the works. The filmmaker had a health scare but is now back to working on the script for the film. It has been 9 years and Hrithik Roshan has yet to begin filming for it.

On the sets of Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor hit it off. Fans sent pictures from their shoot, and netizens were ecstatic for the film to be released. However, Kartik Aaryan’s departure from the film has left the fate of Dostana 2 in doubt.

