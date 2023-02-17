Hera Pheri Trio Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty And Paresh Rawal To Reunite for 3 Sequels? Here’s All We Know

Hera Pheri fans now have a reason to rejoice as the popular trio- Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are set to get back together on the big screens! And that too not just for one, but three films. Yes, you read that right! But not for the much loved comic franchise. If reports are to be believed, the three actors who have given multiple blockbusters are coming together for a whopping three sequels to superhit films.

As per a report in ETimes, Akshay, Suniel and Paresh recently shot for a special promo in Mumbai. This promo, which will be out soon, will announce their association on the multiple movies.

A source close to the production of the promo shoot revealed, “Akshay, Suniel and Paresh are coming together for not just the Hera Pheri sequel but also for sequels of Awara Paagal Deewana and Welcome. All other details around this association and the three films is being worked out, but the coming together of these three hit actors is final."

For those unaware, the original films Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana and Welcome were all backed by producer Firoz Nadiadwala. Firoz has been in the news of late for the sequel Hera Pheri 3 and the constant barrage of speculations around the franchise.

The speculations kick-started last year when Akshay Kumar’s exit from Hera Pheri 3 turned into a big talking point. Following that, Suniel Shetty came out in support of having Akshay be a part of the sequel.

As per latest developments now, the popular combination of Akshay, Suniel and Paresh Rawal will headline not just the Hera Pheri franchise, but franchises of Welcome and Awara Pagal Deewana, too.

Meanwhile, on the work front,Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Selfiee, also featuring Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film will hit the screens on February 24. Akshay and Emraan will be seen in the roles played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu, respectively.

On the other hand, Suniel Shetty recently made his OTT debut with Samir Kakkad’s web series Dharavi Bank, a crime-thriller showcasing a cat-and-mouse between Thalaivan and JCP Jayant Gavaskar amid a backdrop of a Rs 30,000 crore crime nexus located in the impoverished slums of Dharavi in Mumbai.

As for Paresh Rawal, he is seen in the role of Kartik Aaryan’s father in Shehzada, released in theatres today.

