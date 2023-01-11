Home » News » Movies » Here Are The List Of Songs From Vijay-Starrer Varisu That You Can Enjoy

Here Are The List Of Songs From Vijay-Starrer Varisu That You Can Enjoy

Varisu is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 19:16 IST

Chennai, India

The first show was at 4 am, and it was released in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Finally, the day that all Thalapathy Vijay fans have been waiting for has arrived. His much-awaited film Varisu has been released. The first show was at 4 am, and it was released in Tamil and Telugu languages. Now, let’s take a look at the film’s soul-soothing songs.

Thaman has got the opportunity to compose music for the first time for a Vijay film. Varisu is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.

Starting with the very first one Ranjithame, which was made available as a promo. Vijay and M M Manasi lent their voice to this dance number, which was written by Thaman S.

The next one would be Thee Thalapathy. The smashing entrance song by Simbu has pleased fans. Simbu, also known as Silambarasan, took no fee for this one.

The third song from Varisu is Soul Of Varisu. This emotional number is dedicated to all mothers. This song, by K S Chithra and with lyrics by Vivek, will struck the chords right.

Vaa Thalaivaa and Jimmiki are sung live on stage. Vaa Thalaivaa was performed by Shankar Mahadevan, and Jimmiki was performed by Thaman and Jonita Gandhi.

