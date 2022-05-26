Here is How Much Actress Anjali Gets Paid Per Telugu Film

Model turned actress Anjali has already made a name for herself among Tamil and Telugu audiences. Anjali has struck a chord with audiences for her performances in films like Angadi Theru and Engaeyum Eppothum among others. She has also worked in many hit films.

Anjali was last seen in Vakeel Saab opposite Pawan Kalyan. The movie released in theatres in April last year and became a blockbuster at the box office. Her acting was appreciated in the film directed by Venu Sriram. Vakeel Saab narrated the story of three girls who find themselves in attempt to murder case after escaping molestation. They find their only hope in an alcoholic lawyer who takes up their case. Anjali enacted Zareena Begum’s role in this film.

Anjali will be next seen in Daggubati Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer F3: Fun and Frustration.

Advertisement

Though Anjali is not one of the top heroines in Telugu and Tamil industries, still she receives a good amount for her movies. Not much was known about her properties but recently a few reports claimed that the actress has acquired valuable assets over the years.

According to reports, Anjali has properties in Chennai and Hyderabad worth Rs 10 crore. Anjali earns around Rs 80 lakh to 1 crore per film. There are also some rumours that she has a property dispute with her family members.

Anjali was recently seen in web series Navarasa in which she played Muthulakshmi’s role. The Navarasa series depicted nine emotions: anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, calm and wonder. Despite an out of the box concept, Navarasa didn’t turn out to be successful. Apart from Anjali, Azhagam Perumal, Suriya, Yogi Babu, Arvind Swamy and others were also there in Navarasa.

Anjali has a huge line up of films in her kitty. She is working in a yet to be titled film directed by Karuna Kumar. Anjali is also a part of Anandha Bhairavi directed by Karri Balaji.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.