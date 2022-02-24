Here is The Secret Behind Pushpa Actress Rashmika Mandanna’s Happiness

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is basking in glory after the huge success of her action drama Pushpa: The Rise, has created a huge fan following across the country these days. The Geetha Govindam actress has already established herself as a leading actress in the south film industry and she has a few Hindi films in the pipeline. She has been rightly referred to as a national crush owing to the adorable roles she has been playing in her films.

Rashmika, on February 23, shared a short video on Instagram in which she revealed the secret behind her happiness. She was seen dancing jubilantly to Patrice Roberts, Travis World and Dan Evens’ song Mind My Business in the video. In the video, Rashmika reveals the reason that keeps her always so happy.

People: Rashmika how are you always so happy? I am," She wrote in the caption and added a hush emoticon and a smiling face with sunglasses emoticon. The video is going viral and it has received around 18 lakh likes so far.

“Cutie you are," commented actress Elli Avram in the comment on her video. “Why is my girl so cute?", a fan wondered. Another fan remarked that she is always happy.

Rashmika Mandanna has completed five years in the entertainment industry. She began her acting career in 2016 with the Kannada film Kirik Party and has since acted in many films in different languages. Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Pushpa: The Rise, which had Allu Arjun in the lead role. Last month, the actress was also spotted in Mumbai with filmmaker Karan Johar.

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. The Telugu romantic-comedy is directed by Tirumala Kishore and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri.

Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Khushbu, Raadhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi feature in pivotal roles in the film. Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu was supposed to be released in theatres on February 25, 2022, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 situation. Finally the film will be released in theatres on March 4.

Rashmika Mandanna will debut in Bollywood with Mission Majnu, in which she will star alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja have written the spy thriller, which is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna play key roles in the film. Rashmika Mandanna makes her Bollywood debut in this flick. It is set to be released on May 13.

She will also be seen in Goodbye, which is directed by Vikash Bahl. In Goodbye, Rashmika will be sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan.

