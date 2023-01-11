Here Is What We Know About Absconding Criminal Santro Ravi,

A look out circular has been recently issued by the Karnataka Police against Manjunath, also known as Santro Ravi, to stop him from fleeing the country. Manjunath has has multiple criminal cases pending against him including the charges of rape.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar travelled to Mysuru to meet with top police officers and the person who filed the FIR against Santro Ravi and his associates at the city’s Vijaynagar police station on January 2.

A Dalit lady filed an FIR and claimed that Santro Ravi had raped her and forced her into marriage. She claimed that Ravi published a job posting in a local newspaper. When she responded and went for the interview, he allegedly sedated her and raped her. He later coerced her into getting married. Later he was charged under various sections of the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act.

Santro Ravi recently gained prominence after photos of him with key ministers of Karnataka government surfaced. He was heard boasting about his links with BJP leaders and the top police officials in the audio clips that were also released. Few images of Santro Ravi are going viral on social media where he is seen posing with the primary education minister, home minister and health minister of the state.

However, CM Basavaraj Bommai refuted any connection of Santro Ravi with his party leaders. He further asserted that images and audio samples might have been altered. The CM claimed that it is hard to keep track of everyone who visits ministers because so many individuals do so daily. CM Bommai claimed that such pictures do not demonstrate anything, but since the complaint was made, an inquiry would be conducted.

The Chief Minister added that he had instructed the Mysuru police to conduct a thorough probe in the matter and also look into fresh complaints against Ravi. “The truth must come out," CM Bommai added.

It is alleged that Santro Ravi is highly connected with party leaders and the police will probe his background and criminal antecedents.

