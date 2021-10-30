Here're Upcoming Malayalam Films to Premiere in Theaters And on OTT Platforms

In Kerala, the state government had granted permission to open cinema halls with 25 to 50 percent seating. Many films, including Doctor, No, Time to Die, Venom 2 were recently released in the theatres.

Strict Covid-19 norms have been imposed by the state government and only those who have received both their doses are allowed to enter the halls.

With the opening of theatres in the state, many have come forward to announce the release dates of their upcoming films.

Meanwhile, let’s look at the major Malayalam films that will be released soon in the theatres and on OTT platforms.

Advertisement

Domin D’Silva directorial “Star", featuring Joju George and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, was released on Friday, October 29. The film was reportedly the first Malayalam movie to get a theatrical release after the reopening of theatres in Kerala.

The crime thriller “Kurup" starring Dulquer Salmaan will be released in theatres on November 12 this year. Srinath Rajendran’s directorial is based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup. The crime thriller is written by KS Aravibd, Jithin K Jose, and Daniell Sayooj.

Sanoop Thykoodam’s directorial debut “Sumesh and Ramesh" starring Sreenath Bhasi and Balu Varghese will be released on November 26 this year. The film is a comedy on sibling rivalry.

Hiradyam directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, starring Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan, will be released on January 21, 2022. The film is bankrolled by Visakh Subramaniam under the banner of Merryland Cinemas.

B Unnikrishnan’s directorial “Aarattu", starring Mohanlal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles, will be released on February 10, 2022. The music is composed by Rahul Raj.

Senna Hegde’s directorial “Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam" is currently streaming on OTT SonyLiv. The film is produced by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah of Pushkar Films.

“Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham" starring Nivin Pauly is set to release on November 12 this year on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The film is directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval. The comedy entertainer is produced by Nivin Pauly under the banner of Pauly Jr Pictures.

Malayalam’s first superhero movie Minnal Murali starring Tovino Thomas will be released on Netflix India this year on December 24. The OTT giant on Thursday released the trailer of the film. In Basil Joseph’s directorial, Tovino is portraying the role of a superhero, who gets superpowers after being struck by lightning.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.