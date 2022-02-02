Here's How Deepika Padukone Made Janhvi Kapoor Listen to Gehraiyaan Title Track

Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone unturned in the promotion of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The makers of the romantic drama starring her along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, have already released the teaser, trailer and two songs from the movie. The title track was released on Monday and it seems Deepika wants everyone to listen to it. Well, she made Janhvi Kapoor listen to the Gehraiyaan title track after commenting on her Instagram post.

Janhvi on Monday uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram. She has shared a sizzling mirror selfie featuring herself in a black dress inside her closet. She can be seen flaunting her curvaceous figure in a black velvet dress. Through the caption of the post, Janhvi informed her fans and followers that she is listening to American jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald's tracks on loop.

Celebrities like Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra reacted with heart emoticons in the comments section. Deepika Padukone took to the comment box of the post and asked Janhvi, “Not the Gehraiyaan title track?" Janhvi replied to Deepika's comment saying, she is “currently cheating on Ella with Gehraiyaan.”

Deepika is busy promoting Gehraiyaan, which will release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. The film has been described by its director Shakun Batra as a “mirror into modern adult relationships." The title track of Gehraiyaan is sung by Lothika. The song is currently trending on number 19 in YouTube’s music video category. The song has become an inspiration for many Instagram Reels.

Deepika will be seen next with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan. She also has a Telugu film titled Project K in which she will share screen space with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Janhvi was last seen in the horror-comedy film Roohi last year. She has Karan Johar's Dostana 2, Sidharth Sengupta's Good Luck Jerry in her kitty.

