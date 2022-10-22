Here's How Deepika Padukone Marked 4 Years Of Her Wedding Announcement With Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone, on Friday, marked 4 years of her announcement about her wedding to actor Ranveer Singh. Now the couple is looking forward to celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary on November 14. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of herself with her husband Ranveer alongside a photo of their wedding invitation card. It was on her Instagram Stories which has now disappeared. Deepika wrote, “4 years ago!” with a red heart emoji.

The note on the card read, “21.10.2018. With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer."

During the IIFA 2015, Ranveer got down on one knee and proposed to his lady love in front of the attendees. And now, the two often shower each other with love on social media.

The couple got married as per Konkani and Sindhi rituals in Italy's Lake Como. Only a few close friends and family members attended the wedding. They began dating in 2012 while shooting for their first film together - Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the stars are preoccupied with their respective work assignments. Deepika Padukone is busy shooting for her next flick Pathaan, a film starring Shah Rukh Khan that will be released in theatres in January next year. She is also collaborating with Prabhas on Project K. She has also signed a film with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand; it is titled Fighter. This will be Deepika's first film with Hrithik Roshan.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

