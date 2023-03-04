Jaipur: Fairs and festivals are an integral part of Rajasthan’s essence and the state attracts millions of tourists from India and abroad because of its colourful celebrations. In Rajashtan, the festival of Holi is celebrated with great fervor and charm and the festival of colour is widely recognised as the Dhulandi festival. The city folks put in a lot of effort to make this festival, not just a hit, but also unique. Here Braj’s famous Lathmar Holi is celebrated, and people also play Kankarmaar Holi, Phoolon ki Holi. Here’s how Holi is celebrated in different regions of Rajasthan.

Holi in the Shekhawati region

In Churu and Jhunjhunu, Holi is celebrated with great fervor. Holi songs along with folk chang dance are performed in the Shekhawati region. Here festivities start a fortnight before Holi and Gindad dance is an integral part of the revelry. Men dance in a group together and play flute and cymbals. The artists participating in this are men and only some of them dress up as women.

Cloth-tearing Holi played in Pushkar

Holi is celebrated in a different way in Pushkar. Hundreds of foreign tourists reach here to enjoy Holi. Kapdafaad Holi is organized at the Varah Ghat Chowk. Tourists who reach here have fun playing with colours and dancing to the music. Here the unique way of playing Holi is that every man’s shirt and clothes are torn.

Lathmar Holi takes place in Bharatpur and Karauli

Not only in Mathura and Barsana, Lathmar Holi is also played in Rajasthan. People enjoy playing Lathmar Holi in Bharatpur and Karauli. Lathmar Holi is associated with the love of Radha-Krishna. When men shower colors on women, they beat them with sticks.

Holi of flowers in Jaipur’s Govind Devji Temple

Holi of flowers is mostly played in the temples of Mathura and Vrindavan. But, the festival is also celebrated with great pomp in Govind Devji temple situated in Jaipur. Just like Braj ki Holi, here phoolon ki Holi is played. During this, a beautiful staging of Radha-Krishna’s raslila also takes place.

Phooldol Lokotsav in Baran

The tribal dance of the Sahariya caste is popular all over the country. Phooldol Lokotsav is celebrated for more than 125 years on the day of Dhulandi. The mela is organised in Kishanganj town of Baran district. Eight days before Holi, people here enjoy singing phagun songs and performing Sahariya dance accompanied by traditional musical instruments.

Stone-pelting Holi in Vagad

In some areas of Rajasthan, tribals also celebrate the festival of Holi in their own style. Especially in Banswara, Barmer, and Baran districts, tribals play stone pelting Holi. As the sound of dhol and chang gets louder, people start hurling stones at the other team. For protection, a light shield is used.

Ghota Gair and Dolchi Holi in Bikaner and Bhinmal

There is a tradition of Dolchi Holi in Bikaner and Ghota Gair Holi in Bhinmal. Playing Ghota Gair Holi, men dance in a circle with sticks in their hands. Holi is played in a unique way in Bikaner. Here Pani Dolchi Holi is played in two groups. Where a dolchi is filled with water and poured on each other.

Holi played with milk and curd in Nathdwara

Krishna Swaroop Shrinathji temple is situated in Nathdwara town, where a huge Holi festival is organised. Early in the morning, the idol of Shrinathji is bathed with Panchamrit. Hundreds of devotees gather here for darshan. After this, people play Holi with milk and curd and dance on Krishna bhajans.

