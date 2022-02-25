Here's How Much Alia Bhatt Was Paid For Her Role In Gangubai Kathiawadi

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt in the titular role has hit the big screens today. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Huma Qureshi, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Vijay Raaz. Director Bhansali is known for making big-budget films. Of course, actors in his films are also paid a huge amount.

Here’s a look at the amount of money charged by actors in Gangubai Kathiawadi according to various reports.

Alia Bhatt: Gangubai Kathiawadi film is marking the first collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She had earlier said that she wanted to work with Bhansali since the age of 9. Alia is playing the titular role in the film and has reportedly taken a hefty fee of Rs 20 crore.

Ajay Devgn: The Singham star is playing the role of Karim Lala in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He has reportedly charged Rs 11 crore for the cameo.

Vijay Raaz: This is a much talked role sees this character actor as Raziabai, a transgender. After the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi came out, Vijay Raaz became the center of discussion on social media. He is believed to have ctaken home Rs 1.5 crore for the role.

Shantanu Maheshwari: The actor is making his Bollywood debut with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. He has a strong fan following on social media since he has been working in TV for a long time. Shantanu Maheshwari, who plays the character Afsaan, has apparently taken Rs 50 lakh as remuneration.

Seema Pahwa: Known for her comedy films, Seema Pahwa will be seen in a serious role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. If the reports are to be believed, she has been paid Rs 20 lakh for the role.

Huma Qureshi: The actress has made a special appearance as Dilruba in Gangubai Kathiwadi. Her monetary takeaway is supposed to be Rs 2 crore.

