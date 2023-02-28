Lavani folk dancer Gautami Patil enjoys a huge fan base across Maharashtra. She has been entertaining the audience from every age group with her dance numbers. However, Gautami was secretly filmed while she was changing after an event. The private video was leaked on social media. The artiste’s troupe filed a complaint at the Vimantal Police Station. According to several media reports, the video was taken with a mobile camera and shared on two social media accounts.

The police have filed a molestation complaint against unknown people. Social media users have been expressing support for the artist and disappointment ever since the offensive video was shared.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Gautami Patil makes the entire Maharashtra dance to her beats with her performances. She has a craze in every district and village of the state. Gautami came into the limelight after her dance videos went viral on social media. Since then, from political leaders’ events to children’s birthday parties, Gautami has started receiving invitations from every corner.

Her fans are always curious to know how much money Gautami earns from her programmes. According to the information received from News 18 sources, Gautami Patil takes a remuneration of Rs one-and-a-half to two lakh for one program. Gautami Patil and her team earn around Rs 30-35 lakh per month.

Gautami has a large following, primarily among the rural populace, and she often remains in controversy due to her bold dance performances. But she recently sought an apology via social media and expressed regret.

She was recently in the news for her latest dance number Sarkar Tumhi Kelay Market Jam. The song has been penned by Rohan Pagare and Tej Prakash. Gautami Patil won millions of hearts with her dancing, eye movements and facial expressions, and she was spot-on. Gautami’s fast-paced dance perfectly complements Vaishnavi Adode’s energetic voice in the music video. The song went viral in no time.

