On January 12, Veera Simha Reddy, directed by Gopichand Malineni, and starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was released. Now that the film has had its full run at the ticket counters, let’s take a look at Veera Simha Reddy’s worldwide collections so far. According to reports, Veera Simha Reddy was made on a budget of approximately Rs 110 crore. The gross worldwide revenue for the film now stands at around Rs 133.82 crore. Throughout its theatrical run, the movie made a total of about Rs 116 crore from the Indian market and about Rs 17 crore from the foreign box office.

On February 23, Disney+Hotstar began streaming Veera Simha Reddy, the most recent Telugu film from Nandamuri Balakrishna, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie was well received by critics, who praised the actors’ performances and the action scenes, and it did well at the box office.

Disney+Hotstar Telugu earlier shared the poster for the movie and noted that Veera Simha Reddy had over 150,000 unique views in the first minute of its release. The tweet read, “BIGGEST EVER! Join the VSR Hungama On Hotstar now. Watch Balakrishna break records today only on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 23, 2023. Link https://t.co/sg9vcMshPF."

Recently, the film also completed 50 days in theatres. The makers tweeted about the same and wrote, “The Mass Jathara of the GOD OF MASSES. 50 days of VEERA MASS BLOCKBUSTER."

Talking about the film, Bala Simha Reddy, whose father Veera Simha Reddy was murdered amid local politics, serves as the protagonist of Veera Simha Reddy’s story. The son’s pursuit of vengeance following his father’s demise is the central theme of the movie. The film’s leading lady is Shruti Haasan.

Meanwhile, the second season of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s television programme Unstoppable with NBK has also made headlines. The actor Pawan Kalyan appeared as a guest in the last episode, which took viewers on an incredible journey through the star’s life.

