Here’s How Much Tamil TV Presenter Manimegalai Is Paid For Every TV Episode

Tamil television presenter and video jockey Manimegalai is one of Vijay TV’s best presenters. She is currently in the headlines owing to a tittle-tattle around her remuneration. This came after Manimegalai and her husband Hussain bought two brand new cars within a period of three months.

A few months ago Manimegalai welcomed home a luxurious car and she shared the happiness with her friends and fans on social media. Following it, the couple recently bought another new car.

Currently working as a presenter on several shows on Vijay TV, Manimegalai takes home around Rs 60,000 for hosting a single episode if reports are to be believed.

Manimegalai debuted as a VJ on the broadcasting giant, Sun TV. She made Sun’s music show very interesting with her lively approach. Manimegalai joined Vijay TV a few years later. Known for her witty one-liners and great sense of humor, Manimegalai has been a household name across Tamil Nadu for over a decade now.

Hussain and Manimegalai competed together in the first season of the Mr. and Mrs.. Later with the stint in Cook with Clown Season 1, Hussain and Manimegalai became fan favorites. Many believe that Cook With Clown Season 2 was the biggest turning point in their life.

Manimegalai and Hussain got married against the wishes of their families, according to rteports. Initially, the couple had to face some financial problems without any family support. But now with all their efforts, Hussain and Manimegalai are leading happy and successful lives.

Manimegalai keeps sharing photos and videos featuring herself and her husband Hussain on her social media. The couple also runs a YouTube channel.

