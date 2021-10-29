Here's How Much the Driver of Actor Ram Charan Makes Per Month

Ram Charan is one of the top male actors in the Telugu film industry. Despite making an entry as Chiranjeevi’s successor, Charan made a concerted effort to gain a unique identity of his own in the industry, and he succeeded too.

Meanwhile, recently there has been a lot of chatter on social media about the monthly salary of Ram Charan’s car driver. According to media reports, the actor pays his car driver a monthly salary of Rs 45,000. Many say that the actor pays a good salary to his staff, who works for him.

The megastar has become one of the top 5 heroes in the Telugu film industry. In just 14 years of his career, Charan has given hit films like Magadheera and Rangasthalam. Apart from that, among others, the actor has popular films like Chirutha, Nayak, Evadu, and Dhruva to his name.

Advertisement

On the work front, the actor is currently busy shooting for the SS Rajamouli movie. And besides that, he has another film under Shankar’s direction.

This means that Charan’s car driver is also paid in the same range as a software employee. Apart from that, it is known that bonuses are also given well when it comes to festivals.

Earlier, Charan has expressed that during the lockdown period due to coronavirus disease his staff has received their salary on time and if anyone from his staff needed any kind of help, he was always there for them. Charan also feels that it was his responsibility to take good care of them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.