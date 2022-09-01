Here’s How Priyanka Chopra Wished The White Tiger Co-Star Rajkummar Rao on His Birthday

Rajkummar Rao turned 38 yesterday and friends and fans of the actor wished him on his birthday. Celebrities took to their social media handles to post sweet wishes for the talented Rajkummar. One of them arrived from his The White Tiger co-sta Priyanka Chopra. She shared a picture with him and wished him a happy birthday. She uploaded a story on Instagram wherein she is posing for a selfie with the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday, Raj! Have a fun one!"

Check her story here:

Advertisement

Priyanka looks every bit of a diva in the selfie which features putting her hand on the actor’s shoulder while smiling for the camera.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yK_suG8xC8c" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

The two have worked together in a film together which was released last year, titled The White Tiger which is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s 2008 novel of the same name. This book fetched him a Man Booker Prize. The Ramin Bahrani directorial was backed by Mukul Deora and executive produced by the actress herself. The film performed well and was praised by critics. It was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 93rd Academy Awards. It was released worldwide in January last year and before that, premiered in Las Vegas on 6 January the same year. The film also starred Adarsh Gourav.

Rajkummar Rao has in previous interviews talked about how he enjoyed working with the global superstar and looks forward to sharing screen space with her again.

Rajkummar has completed the shooting of his upcoming film Bheed and is currently filming two other projects named Monica, O My Darling and Mr And Mrs Mahi, respectively. On the other hand, Priyanka has a couple of films lined up such as It’s All Coming Back to Me and TV series Citadel.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here