Here's How Ranbir Kapoor Packed On PDA For Alia Bhatt And Included Rishi In Surprise At Mehendi | Exclusive

Two days after the wedding took place, Alia Bhatt along with the Kapoors and Bhatts flooded the internet with pictures from the intimate Mehendi ceremony. Opting for Chembur-based Mehendi artist Jyoti Chheda for the ceremony, most members of the family were seen ditching the traditional, heavily designed Mehendi for a more minimalistic option.

The pictures shared by Alia teased a lively ceremony. With Ranbir seemingly dancing with his family and not shying away from showing his love to his now-wife Alia, it seemed like there was hardly a dull moment that day. A source attending the ceremony told us that Ranbir not only got Alia’s name on his palm but also danced for his bride.

“Riddhima and Neetu along with the couple’s friends surprised Ranbir and Alia with a dance performance. They prepared for it just a few hours before the ceremony. They decided to include Rishi Kapoor in the performance by bringing in a photo frame of the late actor," the source said. As the performance proceeded, Ranbir joined in. “It was during the performance that Ranbir was seen holding the photo frame which is seen in the pictures shared by Alia. They missed him terribly that day," the insider added.

Advertisement

The wedding guest also revealed that the Kapoors danced to an ensemble of songs and did not miss the hit track Cutie Pie, from Ranbir’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. “They danced to an ensemble of songs that lasted around five to seven minutes and featured all the latest tracks. Ranbir also danced to Cutie Pie for Alia. He already got Alia’s name designed by then and despite that, he danced on it," the grapevine revealed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about Ranbir’s Mehendi, the source said that Ranbir spontaneously decided to get Alia’s name designed. “He asked the Mehendi designer what he should get. It was then suggested that Alia’s name can be written on his hand. He didn’t want to get anything more. Like Alia did the minimal Mehendi design, he also wanted a minimal design so he got her name written on his palm and added his lucky number 8 on it," the insider added.

Advertisement

When we reached out to Jyothi, the Mehendi artist said that they were informed about the ceremony and theme just two days before the date. “They didn’t want anything typical. ‘Less is more’ was the theme," Jyoti said, speaking with News18. “It was such a beautiful experience to watch the family celebrate the union. It was nothing less than a fairytale wedding. It was an amazing experience to be celebrating Alia and Ranbir’s love that day," she added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.