Here's How Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh Reacted to Daughter Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re

Atrangi Re has released on Disney+ Hotstar on Dec 24 and quickly became the most watched film on release day on OTT beating the likes of Laxmii and Hungama 2. In the movie, Sara Ali Khan plays the character of Rinku, a girl from Bihar who has been forcefully married to Vishu, played by Dhanush. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a magician named Sajjad Ali Khan in the movie who is loved by Rinku. The movie has been getting praise for its performances and storyline.

Meanwhile, Sara revealed how her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh reacted to Atrangi Re. As per India Today, Sara responded to a query about who is her harshest critic of her work between her parents Saif and Amrita. “Atrangi Re is not a good film to ask this question because they have both been very nice. I think mom is very emotional and will always be. And, my father is a very strong and sophisticated gentleman. But I do know that I have made both mom and dad cry. It is weird to feel that sense of accomplishment that your parents are proud of you," Sara said.

Atrangi Re is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. It is directed by Aanand L Rai.

The movie is a cross-cultural love story set in Bihar and Madurai. Portions of it have been shot in New Delhi. Dhanush essays the role of a Tamil based medical student living in New Delhi. Heaping praise on her co-star Dhanush, Sara had said, “I’ve learned one thing from Dhanush sir, that language is not as important as emotions and eye contact. Dhanush sir and I would often read the script in English. Some people might think that it’s of no use because it’s a Hindi film after all, but it’s important because I could understand his emotion and intention that way."

