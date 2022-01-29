Here’s How Shruti Haasan’s Birthday was made Special by NBK107 Makers

Actress Shruti Haasan turned 36 on Friday and received a whole lot of love gift-wrapped as birthday greetings from her fans and well-wishers. Her close friends and a slew of celebrities extended their birthday wishes to the actress on social media and among them were the makers of NBK107. Shruti will next be seen sharing screen space with actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the Gopichand Malineni-directed film tentatively titled #NBK107. On the occasion of Shruti’s birthday, the NBK107 crew members shared the latest and first poster of the actress from the film to make her day extra special.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production company backing NBK1017, shared the poster while wishing the “most talented and gorgeous Shruti Hassan a very Happy Birthday."

Director Gopichand Malineni is helming the forthcoming flick. It is also his third association with Shruti Haasan, following Balupu (2013) and Krack (2021). Sharing a throwback picture of himself with Shruti, he extended his birthday wishes to her.

Thaman S. will compose the soundtrack for the upcoming action-drama NBK107. The regular shoot for the film is set to begin soon. The film is produced by Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar and C V Mohan under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers

Shruti made her movie debut in Soham Shah’s 2009 Hindi film Luck, alongside Imran Khan. Throughout her remarkable career, the actress has established herself as one of the top actresses in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema.

Shruti has also received a special message from Prabhas, her co-star in the upcoming film Salaar. He posted her first glimpse from their next film Salaar.

Film Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, is set to hit the theatre on April 14, 2022.

