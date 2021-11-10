Here's How Sooryavanshi Sets up Ajay Devgn Starrer Singham 3

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty is all set for Singham 3. Reportedly, the third installment of Singham will be set in Kashmir.

Rohit Shetty is all set to expand the cop universe with Ajay Devgn's Singham 3. Ajay and Rohit joined hands on the cop-drama ‘Singham’ in 2011, followed by its sequel ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014. With ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ coming in, a cop universe has culminated. Over the last few days, there has been a lot of speculations around the third instalment of the ‘Singham’ series. Though there has been no official word, a source has recently revealed the subject of the film to Bollywood Hungama.

Read: Singham 3 on the Cards with Ajay Devgn as Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe Expands?

Advertisement

We got to know that Rohit and Ajay were contemplating on multiple ideas for Singham 3 and the two have finally zeroed on a subject that is not just hard-hitting but also relevant to the public. The source shared that Singham 3 will be set in Kashmir with the backdrop of Article 370 being revoked by the Government of India. The movie will take references from true events and also showcase how the government’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status shook the terror outfits. People who have watched Sooryavanshi might recall that there is a reference to the same in one of the dialogues of the film. A scene in the movie featured cops explaining how Article 370 has been revoked which has resulted in putting a major barrier on the entry of terrorists in Kashmir. It is being speculated that this loose end in Sooryavanshi "will be taken forward in Singham 3 with Bajirao Singham leading from the front."

Read: Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 5: Akshay Kumar Film Hits 100 Crore Mark, Winning Run Continues

As per the source, the movie is likely to be an Independence Day 2023 release. And the shoot will take place, in a quick span of time, in Kashmir, Delhi, and Goa. Singham is one of the most impactful characters for Rohit and he wants to take things a notch higher with the third instalment. We got to know that the director is aiming to treat his fans with the biggest and best cop universe film with Singham 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.