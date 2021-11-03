Here’s The Link Between Suriya’s Jai Bhim And Vikram Prabhu’s Upcoming Taanakkaran

Tamil director and actor Tamizh played the role of brutal police officer SI Gurumurthy in Surya’s Jai Bhim, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. His powerful performance in Jai Bhim is seen as a comeback of him as an actor, who is known as a director in Tamil film industry.

Film Jai Bhim portrays the fight for the oppressed and against police brutality. The film is based on a real-life incident that took place in 1993 in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

Tamizh’s latest directorial venture, Taanakkaran, starring Vikram Prabhu is also based on a few real life incidents of a group of people undergoing police training.

The film is set in 1997 and is different from the usual cop drama. Vikram Prabhu will be seen essaying the role of a police trainee. Interestingly, Tamizh wanted to portray the training and parade routine with authenticity and for that he got many retired army personnel and former cops to play different roles in the film. Tamizh stated that almost a year was spent on the story set-up and selecting the cast. Most of the shooting of the film takes place on the parade ground at a school in Vellore.

The shooting of the film was wrapped up in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic. The trailer of the film was also released in July this year. The makers of the film have not yet announced a release date of the film but it has been confirmed that the film will release on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar in November this year.

Bankrolled by SR Prabhu, the movie stars Nedunalvaadai fame Anjali Nair in the female lead role. The music of the film is composed by Ghibran, the cinematography is handled by Madhesh Manickam and Philomin Raj is on board as the editor.

