Here’s What Created Headlines In The Tamil TV Industry In 2022

2022 has been a remarkable year for the Tamil television Industry. It witnessed the inception of many popular daily soaps, celebrities taking a plunge in their personal lives and many more incidents. Cooku with Comali Season 3 started this year; a show with a fresh concept Super Queen started airing on television, and the list goes on.

Rashmi Jayaraj

Rashmi, who essayed pivotal roles in many prominent daily soaps like Jothe Jotheyali (Kannada) and Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar (Tamil), embraced parenthood this year. Rashmi had tied the nuptial knot with Richu, a pilot by profession and became mother to a baby girl.

Cooku with Comali season 3

The 3rd installment of the famous reality show Cooku with Comali started this year. It was won by Shrutika Arjun. Darshan and Ammu Abirami were 1st and 2nd runner ups of this show.

Annaatthe and Soorarai Pottru’s TV premiere

These films, starring stalwarts like Rajinikanth and Suriya, were premiered on Sun TV at the Pongal’s occasion.

4.Super Queen

This show revolved around celebrity contestants, who were required to showcase their talents for emerging as the Super Queen of the 1st season. Eventually VJ Parvathy emerged as the winner of this show.

5.Sun TV serial Roja trolled

Roja, a serial which is telecasted on Sun TV, has seen a lot of poor ratings for its amateurish storyline, direction and other aspects. The ratings further went down due to a ludicrous plastic surgery sequence

6.Singer Roshini’s husband Jack gains popularity

Singer Roshini and her husband Jack rose to cinematic prominence by appearing on the show Mr & Mrs. Chinnathirai. Now, Jack is set to make his debut with the show, Namma Veetu Ponnu.

7.Abi Navya and Deepak Kumar’s marriage

Endrendrum Punnagai actor Deepak Kumar tied the knot with Kayal serial fame actress Abinavya on January 27 in Chennai.

