Director Sukumar is currently shooting for Pushpa: The Rule as a sequel to the movie Pushpa: The Rise. The shooting of the Allu Arjun film, which went on the floors recently, is underway. Now, as per the latest reports, Sukumar is planning to release the second instalment on a grand scale. Sukumar has set a target to release Pushpa: The Rule in more than 20 countries at the same time. At present, it seems that strategies are also being prepared by the makers to achieve this grand feat, as per reports. If this happens then there is no doubt that Pushpa: Part 2 will have a massive opening at the box office.

Earlier, there were talks in the town that Pushpa: The Rule would be released as a gift to the fans during Makar Sankranti festivities. But now, it seems that the date has been changed and moved further. According to the latest information, it seems that the second part of Pushpa will be released in the summer of next year. Sukumar has finalised the grand release of Pushpa 2 in April or May 2024, as per reports.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and will also feature actress Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil. If reports are to be believed then actors such as Vijay Sethupathi and Prakash Raj have also been roped in for important roles in the film. The film is being produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni, and the music for the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

A media portal recently revealed that Pushpa: The Rule is the most anticipated film of 2023 (tentative release). The portal further stated that the Allu Arjun film left behind Tiger 3, Jawan, Salaar (Hindi) and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the list of the most anticipated movies of 2023.

Recently, reports were floating around claiming that director Sukumar has reduced the screen space for Rashmika Mandana in the sequel Pushpa: The Rule. This could disappoint the fans as her role of Srivalli and the famous song by the same name had ruled the hearts of cine-goers last year.

