Renowned Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has condemned Javed Akhtar’s comment about the 26/11 terror attacks he made during an event in Lahore this week. The singer, who has worked in Bollywood in films such as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Dear Zindagi, took to his Instagram account and called the remark ‘insensitive’ and ‘uncalled for.’ Additionally, he clarified that while he performed for Javed sahab when he was in the country, it wasn’t on the same day as the incident.

“I am a proud Pakistani and naturally no Pakistani would appreciate any statement against its country or people specially at an event meant to bring hearts closer than further. We all know how much Pakistan has suffered and continues to suffer at the hands of terrorism and such insensitive and uncalled-for remarks can deeply hurt the sentiments of so many people," he said, addressing the comment by the lyricist.

The Jhoom singer clarified his stand on the video of him singing for Akhtar going viral by saying, “Guys, I love you all and truly value your praise and criticism equally. But I always request one thing-verify facts before reaching any conclusion or judgment. I was not present at the Faiz Mela nor aware of what was said until the next day when I saw it on social media."

For the unversed, a day before the incident, Zafar was singing Akhtar’s penned song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga from the film 1942: A Love Story. Sharing the video on Instagram, the singer said, “The universe brings the opportunity to sing one of my favourite love songs written by the legendary @jaduakhtar sahab in front of him for the love of my life @ayeshafazli."

On Twitter, he added, “It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected."

