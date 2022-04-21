Here's what Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Daughter's Name Is On Her Birth Certificate: Report

Global star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced welcoming their baby girl via surrogacy 3 months back and left their fans overjoyed. The celebrity duo has been quite particular and private when it comes to sharing the details about their first kid. And ever since they welcomed the baby girl, fans have been only wondering what will the couple name her? As per a report by TMZ, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have named their little bundle of joy Malti Marie.

According to a birth certificate obtained by the outlet, their daughter – who was born via surrogate – arrived just after 8 p.m. on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego, California.

Encoding the meaning of their daughter’s name, Malti is of Sanskrit, Indian origin, and means “fragrant flower" or “moonlight."

The 39-year-old actress and 29-year-old Jonas announced the exciting news of their baby’s arrival in January.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," a joint statement shared via Instagram read.

Their baby girl arrived just one week after Chopra expressed her desire to have children in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens," the actress said. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future." She also said in a March 2020 interview that family is “very important" to her.

For the unversed, the Baywatch actress and the Sucker singer tied the knot in 2018 during an extravagant three-day affair in India. More than 250 of their closest friends and family, attended the nuptials, which blended traditions from each of their cultures in a “beautiful" way.

At the time, Priyanka Chopra told People magazine, “It melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a number of projects in the pipeline, including the Amazon Prime series Citadel, the romantic drama Text For You, and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.

