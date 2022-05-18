Here’s What Telugu Director Jeevitha Rajasekhar Suggests On Film Ticket Prices

Filmmaker Jeevitha Rajasekhar’s upcoming Telugu film Shekar will be released in theatres on May 20. A pre-release event of the movie was held on May 17. At the event Jeevitha spoke about a number of issues concerning Telugu film industry, including the exorbitant film ticket prices. The actress turned director said that many people are not interested in watching films at cinema halls due to the high ticket prices.

She suggested the distributors and exhibitors sell the tickets at the prices fixed by the government.

Jeevitha said that Shekar is a remake of Malayalam film Joseph. Jeevitha described that they had watched the film and bought the rights for its Telugu remake. According to Jeevitha, she had initially planned to give the directorial responsibility of this film to Palasa 1978 fame filmmaker Karuna Kumar. As Karuna was busy with other projects she decided to handle the direction himself.

Jeevitha said that Shekar is an unpredictable film. According to Jeevitha, only some minute changes to the original story were made keeping the sensibilities of Telugu audience in mind. Jeevitha expressed her confidence that this film will be loved by audiences.

Shekar is the story of a loner. This film shows how a loner handles situations on his own without anyone’s emotional support.

Jeevitha was also asked whether she has planned to release this film on some OTT platforms. To this, Jeevitha replied that she will surely plan about that if a nice offer comes in her way.

This film is important for Jeevitha in many aspects with one being her family acting in this movie. Jeevitha’s husband Rajasekhar and daughter Shivani Rajasekhar are acting in this film. Jeevitha said that when she had narrated the story of this film to daughters Shivani and Shivathmika, Shivani showed interest to act in it. Jeevitha said that for a better depiction of emotional bonding on screen, she thought that her family members would be the best choices.

Apart from Rajasekhar and Shivani, Muskaan Khubchandani, Athmeeya Rajan and Abhinav Gomatam are playing important roles in this film.

