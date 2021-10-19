Here's What 'Tum Bin' Actor Sandali Sinha Is Up To These Days

It’s been twenty years since the Bollywood romantic drama, “Tum Bin", premiered in the theatres. Sandali Sinha, the female lead in Anibhav Sinha directorial, became a star overnight. Sandali appeared in several music videos after the film but the success of “Tum Bin" didn’t translate into big movie offers for the actor, who, these days, lives with her husband Kiran Salaskar in Mumbai. She now owns and runs a business of bakery and spa. The actor has gotten married within three years of “Tum Bin’s" release.

According to a report in Hindustan, Sandali started her career with modelling. She did several hit music videos with director Anubhav Sinha and his wife Ratna before her popularity peaked with the release of the “Tum Bin."

Speaking to HT, Sandali said, “I had never thought of becoming an actor but my character of ‘Pia’ was loved immensely by people."

Sandali further adds, “When I meet the young generation, they praise my work in “Tum Bin", it feels good to hear. I ask them: ‘how old were you then?’ Their reply shocks me because they were two or three or five-year-olds at the time of release. They have seen the film after growing up and praise my work even today."

Sandali has also shared her opinion on the shift in cinema and stardom in the last 20 years. The actor said that now stars are noticed early. The space of exploration in the Indian Cinema has increased; earlier it wasn’t easy, she added.

Speaking of her personal life and marriage she said, “The family needed me. I met my husband while I was working and signing some important projects. We both decided to get married. Situations change after marriage."

Sandali Sinha gave a special appearance in Tum Bin 2, which premiered in 2016.

