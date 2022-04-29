Here's What Vijay TV Host Dhivyadharshini Charges Per Episode

Actress and television host Dhivyadharshini Neelakandan, better known as DD, is quite popular among television viewers. One of the best-known faces on Tamil television, she has been a host for several shows of Vijay TV. Dhivyadharshini made her TV debut in 1999 when she auditioned for an anchor as a child for Vijaya TV’s show Ungal Theerpu.

DD, who has become the most popular face on Vijay TV, does not currently host a lot of shows like earlier, except for some big projects. While her appearances in shows have become less frequent, there are a few reports that claim that it could be due to her fees. According to sources, DD charges Rs 3-4 lakh per episode for her shows on Vijay TV

She made her acting debut in 2002 in K Balachander’s television series Rekkai Kattiya Manasu, which aired on Raj TV. She played a serious character, and her performance helped her earn recognition and more projects as an actress.

After that she got opportunities to act in many Tamil serials. Dhivyadharshini also made a few cameo appearances in Tamil films. Despite hosting a number of reality shows on Vijay TV, including Jodi No. 1, Boys vs Girls, Airtel Super Singer, DD’s huge fan base grew through the show Koffee with DD. The show, inspired by Koffee with Karan, was aired between 2006 and 2017. There were two seasons of the show and both the seasons were quite popular.

She has also worked for Tamil movies like Julie Ganapathi, Whistle and Five by Four. She has also contributed as a dubbing artist for the films like Saroja and Goa.

