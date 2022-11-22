Here's When Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus Trailer Will Drop, Details Inside

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are gearing up for a big Box Office spectacle after the success of Sooryavanshi with their upcoming period-comedy film Cirkus. As the film is set to hit the theatres on December 23, the makers have decided to unveil the trailer in the first few days of December as opposed to previous reports that had claimed the trailer would drop in the first week of next month.

According to sources close to Bollywood Hungama, the trailer will be launched at a grand scale along with two songs that would follow afterwards leading up to the eventual release. The source stated, “The trailer will be out in the period of December 1 to December 3. The team is planning a grand launch for the trailer and there will be a big build-up leading to the trailer unveil. Like all Rohit Shetty films, the trailer launch will be followed by the launch of two big songs and finally a release on December 23."

Advertisement

It also added the multiplexes across the country would run the trailer as part of their marketing strategy. The source revealed, “That aside, the trailer will be screened every single day at all multiplexes until the release of the film. It’s a masterstroke from Rohit and Ranveer too was mighty impressed with the marketing brain."

While Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is touted to be a zany and out-of-the-box comedy, it stars Ranveer Singh in a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It also features Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The film is loosely inspired from a string of movies and plays like Angoor, Do Dooni Chaar and Bhranti Bilas which itself were adapted from William Shakespeare’s farcical play ‘The Comedy Of Errors’. The film had gone on the floors in November 2020 at Mumbai followed by a shooting schedule in the Queen of the hill stations Ooty.

Read all the Latest Movies News here