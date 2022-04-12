Here’s Why Actress Roja Selvamani Quit Telugu Comedy Show Jabardasth

Actress turned Politician Roja Selvamani announced to quit Telugu entertainment industry just hours before her induction as minister into the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on April 11. A two-time MLA from the Nagari constituency of the state, Selvamani was one among the 13 new faces inducted to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Cabinet.

She has been given the charge of Tourism, Culture and Youth

Advancement. Just a few hours before the swearing in of new ministers,

Roja announced to quit popular comedy show Jabardasth and the Telugu film

industry.

Sharing a photo from the oath taking ceremony she wrote, “The induction of new Ministers into the AP cabinet is a promising change. A warm welcome to all the Ministers who took oath today. May we together take our beloved state to greater heights!"

The popular actress stated that she will not be a part of Jabardasth anymore and also announced that her focus will be on politics only. She was a judge on the comedy reality show Jabardasth. This news has disappointed her fans who loved her as a judge on the show.

Jabardasth, which airs on ETV Telugu has now run for over 400 episodes. The show is hosted by Anasuya Bharadwaj. Roja along with Mano judged the show. An extended version of the show, Extra Jabardasth started airing in 2014.

On the show Jabardasth and Extra Jabardasth six teams perform

comedy skits.

Roja made her debut in the Telugu film industry with Rajendra

Prasad starrer Prema Thapassu in 1991.

She was then introduced to the Tamil film industry by director RK Selvamani

with the film Chembaruthi in 1992. Chembaruthi was a hit and paved the way for

a role in another hit film, Suriyan with Sarath Kumar. Both the films established Roja in Tamil cinema.

She has been one of the most sought-after actresses in the South and her stint

on television has been equally successful.

Roja was the anchor on a show named Modern Mahalakshmi before getting replaced by Anasuya. Roja has also hosted one show for Zee Tamil called Luckka Kickka, which became a huge hit in Tamil Nadu.

Roja was elected as an MLA for the first time in 2014 and retained

the seat in 2019. She has also serves as the president of the Women’s wing of YSR

Congress Party.

