Here's Why Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty are Not Releasing Sooryavanshi in UAE on Thursday

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer action drama, Sooryavanshi, is finally releasing this weekend on the occasion of Diwali. The Rohit Shetty-directorial was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on March 24, 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns delayed the release by almost one and a half years. All said and done, Sooryavanshi is now releasing worldwide on November 5, and is expected to revive the film business in India. Moviegoers in the United Arab Emirates, however, were expecting to watch Sooryavanshi on November 4 since films generally release in the UAE on Thursdays.

Sadly, people in the middle eastern country would not get the benefit of enjoying the movie a day before its world premiere. According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers want audiences worldwide to watch Sooryavanshi on the big screen on the same day. However, this is not all. There is a numerology angle behind this strategy as well.

“As everyone knows by now, both Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar are huge believers in numerology. They have been told to release the film on the 5th as it would prove lucky for them. Due to these reasons, Sooryavanshi won’t have a Thursday release in UAE or any other country," the entertainment portal quoted their source as saying.

Sooryavanshi is the next offering in Rohit’s cop universe which comprises Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. Ranveer and Ajay also matched the dance steps of Akshay in the song Aila re Aillaa. All three actors donned police uniforms for the chartbuster.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Sooryavanshi will be one of the widest overseas releases for both Akshay and Rohit. The action drama is apparently being released in more than 1000 screens outside India. Even in the domestic market, Sooryavanshi will be the biggest release since the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

