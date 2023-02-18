Akshay Kumar is currently busy in the promotion of his upcoming film, Selfie. In this comic drama Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing the screen space with Emraan Hashmi for the first time. Akshay has recently faced a dry spell with all his movies failing at the box office last year. His last successful film was Sooryavanshi, which was released in 2021, just after the theatres reopened following the disruptions caused by Covid-19 pandemic. It was Bollywood’s first hit after the pandemic. Fans are optimistic about Selfiee, and are hoping that the film will end Akshay’s unsuccessful box office run.

Akshay has left no stone unturned to promote Selfiee. From travelling in the metro to taking selfies with stars, he is continuously finding innovative ways of promoting the film. One of the biggest platforms of promoting films nowadays is The Kapil Sharma Show. The celebrity talk show is so popular that not just Bollywood films, but regional films releasing on a pan-India level are also being promoted. Akshay has been a very regular guest here, promoting his films.

But, some reports are suggesting that he will not be visiting The Kapil Sharma Show this time to promote Selfiee. The reports are unconfirmed, but the movie’s release date, February 24, is just a few days away and Akshay has still not visited the show. The reason is unknown. But, self-proclaimed critic and actor Kamal Rashid Khan, better known as KRK, has come up with his own take on why Akshay is not promoting the film on The Kapil Sharma Show.

KRK recently tweeted about this topic, saying that Akshay has finally realised that The Kapil Sharma Show is panauti (bad luck) for his films.

KRK may have been referring to all the flop films that Akshay promoted on the show last year. But, this could not be true as KRK is known to often make such obnoxious claims and many films promoted on The Kapil Sharma Show have turned out to be big hits.

Selfiee also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty and Tisca Chopra in pivotal roles, and is directed by Raj Mehta.

